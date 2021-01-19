Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Fiifi Gharbin has no right to order me to apologize to Ghanaian filmmakers - Leila Djansi

American-Ghanaian filmmaker, Leila Djansi

Multiple award-winning American-Ghanaian filmmaker, Leila Djansi, has taken a swipe at Kumawood movie director Frank Fiifi Gharbin for asking her to apologize to Ghanaian filmmakers for insulting them.



While speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Leila indicated that she was not going to apologize to anyone over her comments. She went on to quiz if Frank Fiifi Gharbin actually read her post and understood it.



Leila went on to say that Frank Fiifi Gharbin had no right to ask her for an apology because he is not her father therefore has no authority over her.



She added that she was ever ready to humbly apologize to her fellow filmmakers if all those who have insulted her before also come to her to apologize.



Leila indicated that Frank Fiifi Gharbin was too sensitive and had even badmouthed her a couple of times.



She said that at one point, Frank Fiifi Gharbin said she (Leila) was not a Ghanaian therefore had no right to submit her films in any Ghana movie awards scheme and she did not react to it in any way.



Leila added that the same Frank Fiifi Gharbin said she was not a good filmmaker but only had good equipment which she did not react to as well.



Frank Fiifi Gharbin’s comments follow Leila’s submission about Ghanaian films not being good enough for Oscars.



Frank Fiifi Gharbin, in a post, asked Leila to apologize for her comments and asked her to keep some of them out of her insults.