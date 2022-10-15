Fiifi Coleman yet to accept reality of Ekow Blankson's passing

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 October 2022

The sudden passing of actor, Ekow Blankson has left many heartbroken and dumbfounded, especially those who were closest to him.



A one-week observation was held at the Presbyterian Senior High School park, Tema Community 11, where a number of friends, family, and sympathizers showed up in their numbers to honour him.



Fiifi Coleman, a former schoolmate, fellow actor, and friend to the late Ekow Blankson was spotted by GhanaWeb at the one-week observation. He explained that he heard of Ekow Blankson's passing from a mutual friend, Ken Fiati.



Detailing how he took the news, Fiifi Coleman in a brief interview said “I think about a couple of hours after he passed, he (Ken Fiati) called me to tell me and then we rushed here the following day just to come and confirm. So he and I and a couple of friends, Roselyn....we came through..."



Fiifi added that he did not receive the news very well and was very confused. "Even before coming here, it was ok a little, until I come here and I see they actually have his pictures, it's unbelievable..." he reiterated.



Fiifi Coleman also spoke about his relationship with Ekow Blankson, his memories, and how he truly feels about losing his friend.



"The takeaway is that Charley, we really still need to take care of ourselves like it can come any time. 50? I would never have thought, like never in a wildest dream that something will happen to someone like Ekow..." he stressed.



