Fiifi Coleman returns with gripping stage play 'Still A Rose' on November 3 and 4 at National Theatre

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: Fiifi Coleman Productions

After successfully staging 'Women at Work' and recently 'The Dilemma of a Ghost' actor Fiifi Coleman is back with another play titled 'Still A Rose'.



Scheduled to take place at the National Theatre on Friday, November 3, and Saturday, November 4 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day.



'Still A Rose' features Adjetey Anang, Jackline Ansah, Pastor Edwin Dadson, Alvina Cooper, Willie Chembez, Nana Prempeh, Lady Portia, Fiifi Coleman, and many more.



The play is about a lady who was abandoned by her father when she was just 15. She yearned for the love she felt she deserved and desperately sought it in the arms of different men. She longed to convince herself that she was not to blame for her father's departure.



But then, Ike entered her life - a man of grace and charm, admired by her entire family. He seemed to be the answer to Stella's prayers. Yet, beneath the facade of perfection, lurked a darker side.



When Ike's violent tendencies threatened her daughter's safety, Stella discovered a newfound courage, fueled by a deep faith she never knew she possessed.



Together, the women of the household embarked on a journey to find inner peace and strength. They united to confront the horrors that had haunted their lives for generations, driven by the unwavering belief that God's grace and their shared determination would see them through.