Female songstress Hone7 releases new banger titled 'War Cry'

Multi-talented singer and songwriter Brittani Youman, known with her stage name as Hone7, an international and American artiste, has finally released her most anticipated song titled 'War Cry'.



The female songstress, who is bold with a vibrant spirit, has a great lyrical influence. Her genres of music include R&B, hip-hop, a bit of Afrobeat, and some Country Music.



She is currently signed on to the management deal with an international record label, NMS Records with its offices branching across America, Germany, and Ghana.



Hone7 new song is coming from her new EP Album ready to be released to her loving fans. The song War Cry is an inspirational song preaching more about negative activities such as corruption, and others deteriorating world peace.



The video and audio for the War Cry, has officially been released on all Social Media platforms of Hone7, and her management team handles it.



She was inspired at the young age of 8 years to do music by her rapper/DJ uncle, Christopher Youman, also known as Intellect, and since then, she has taken her music career to the next level.