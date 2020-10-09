Entertainment of Friday, 9 October 2020

Female dominance in gospel music industry cause of rifts between artistes – Ceccy Twum

Gospel musician Ceccy Twum

Renowned gospel musician Ceccy Twum has observed that the gospel music industry is bedeviled by petty squabbles because the sector is dominated by females.



She posited in an interview on ‘Restoration with Stacy’ that females are naturally quarrelsome and mostly bitter over the feats of others especially when the achiever is hailed by many for the success chalked.



“Bickering is normal. It happens everywhere. But the thing is, females dominate the gospel music industry and wherever women are, you should expect these petty quarrels. It’s natural with women,” she asserted.



While underscoring it is not compulsory and cannot be possible to be friends with everyone, the popular gospel singer said it would be prudent for one to rather put in much effort and accomplish one’s dreams instead of being swamped in jealousy.



“If you don’t have that connection with someone, it doesn’t mean you should be enemies. When your paths cross, just exchange pleasantries and walk away,” she said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



She continued: “Be happy for the progress of your colleague. Let’s not be overly envious. There is a bit of envy in every person but when it translates into evil and hatred, it becomes problematic. Be inspired by the achievements of others.”





