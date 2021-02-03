Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Female celebrities who you probably didn’t know are queens

Wendy Shay, Bofowaa and Mercy Asiedu are all part of Ghanaian 'celebrity queen mothers'

Apart from the fact that one becomes a queen only if the person is from a royal lineage or by marriage, the Ghanaian society has cultivated the habit of picking some influential people at random to be enstooled and female celebrities have not been left out in this regard.



These female celebrities are purposely handed over the task to promote development in the villages or towns where they are enstooled and are usually referred to as ‘Nkosuohemaa’, ‘Nyonufia’ (Development Queen) among others.



It is also interesting to note that while some of these women were crowned as queens in their hometowns, others especially those married to chiefs took up their ‘queenship’ titles by default.



GhanaWeb presents to you some four Ghanaian celebrities who have been enstooled queens in some parts of Ghana:



Wendy Shay



Wendy Addo popularly known as ‘Wendy Shay’ was enstooled as the Ahenemba Hemaa of Gomoa Afransi in December 2019.



Although the Ghanaian singer does not hail from that particular town, it was said that she was given the title based on her immense contributions to the community.









Eshun









Ethel Esi Eshun, popularly known as eShun was enstooled as a ‘youth queen mother’ at Gomoa Afransi in the Central Region. The decision to honour her according to reports was as a result of how she supported the town, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.





Bofowaa





The wife of Rev. Obofour, Ciara Antwi, was enstooled as a Queen-mother of Tepa, situated in the Ashanti Region in October 2020.



She was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Abuafuohemaa (Development Queen Mother).



Bofowaa was tasked with the development of the Ahafo Ano North Municipality in the Ashanti Region.





