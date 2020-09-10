Entertainment of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Female artistes need more support in the industry - MzVee

Dancehall musician, MzVee

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee has charged that female artistes like herself need more support in the industry to be able to get to where they want to be.



Speaking on Y97.9FM Takoradi’s Party Pressure on TD DJ’s Fame in Five segment, she contended that female artistes have not been left out of the noise about reggae-dancehall music, rather, they need more support.



“We have some amazing female artistes. There is AK Songress, there is Rena, there is one girl called Tsoobi and I think she’s amazing so it’s just the support and the push we need to make that noise for reggae-dancehall females in the industry.



"I think there’s always hope for women in every industry and it’s the same in music as well. We always have to work twice as hard as guys. It’s easier for the guys but we come with a lot of baggage so we need that extra support from everyone,” she said.



According to MzVee, even though they do not have that level of support yet, she believes female artistes have done massively well this year and they seem to be going toe-to-toe with the guys.



“For me, I’m very proud of us. We’ve all been waiting for this moment and I think the women are really shining in music this year. I think it’s something that will keep going”, the ‘Sheriff’ hitmaker concluded.

