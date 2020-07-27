Entertainment of Monday, 27 July 2020

Peace FM

Female artistes in Ghana are only supported when we expose our body - Singer Sefa

Singer Sefa

Singer Sefa has expressed disgust over how Ghanaian female artistes are treated in the country's entertainment industry.



According to her, female artistes are not given the needed support and attention when they decide to execute their art with decency.



Speaking on TV3's entertainment show with host MzGee, Sefa stated that the only time they get attention is when the female musicians like herself expose their skin or act seductively.



"There are a lot of people that really sing; a lot of amazing musicians. Efya is there; Efya sings but then you won't see Efya in the blogs because she's not grinding somebody on stage...or because she's not exposing too much or something," she said.



She argued that although the late Ebony Reigns was talented, much emphasis was placed on her body than her music.



"When Ebony was alive, most of the news you hear had to do with controversy. And it's not every artiste or every female musician that wants to go that line"



"So, if I come into the industry and I don't want to go that line, does that mean that my songs won't be heard or you won't push me because I'm not giving you something like that or I'll never get to the top because I'm not doing what you want me to do?" She queried rhetorically.



Watch the video below:





