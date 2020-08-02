Entertainment of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Female artistes deserve equal opportunities – Socrates Safo to entertainment critics

Ghanaian filmmaker, Socrates Safo

Ghanaian filmmaker, Socrates Safo has posited that the music fraternity in the country should give female musicians the same opportunities and support male artistes receive.



According to him, the music scene will see more females participating in the craft if the support and opportunities are equal.



He believes that the recent cry by entertainment critics that the country has lost all its great female music talents is no fault of theirs (critics).



Speaking on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra, hosted by Doctar Cann, the Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC) in Ghana, Socrates Safo said, “The issue of talent drain in the female music scene, proves that we are doing something for the males in the industry but are not doing same for female artistes.”



“Just as we support male artistes, we should transfer that same energy to supporting our female artistes.”



He believes that for the female music scene to succeed, the work is not theirs (artistes) alone. “They do their work alright but they need to be given the same backing male artistes receive,” he reiterated.



There has been an increasing debate on why female musicians have not been doing so well in the country. With a myriad of reasons being given and some solutions proposed.



But most entertainment critics have accepted they have a role to play in ensuring the success of Ghanaian female artistes.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.