‘Fella is no more my wife, we co-parent now’ – Medikal

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Beyond Kontrol president, Samuel Adu popularly known as Medikal, has publicly announced his separation from his wife, Fella Makafui.



The rapper's disclosure came in response to a plea for support from one of his fans, who urged other fans and music enthusiasts to keep track of Medikal's endeavors.



In a post published on microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the fan called on all Chelsea fans to support the career of Medikal while tagging Fella Makafui.



He wrote, “Chelsea fans can you join the most Inspirational Music Guru in Africans and Beyond Kontrol ???? President: @Medikalbyk. Wife: @fellamakafui_”



In response, the rapper quickly denounced his marriage to Fella Makafui. According to Medikal, he is separated from Fella and what remains between them now is co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.



“Fella is no more my wife, she is my baby's mother, we are co-parenting now and it’s all good,” Medikal tweeted on X on Saturday, March 30.



The duo got married in 2020. Rumours of their separation circulated in 2023, but neither had publicly addressed them.



Checks show that the couple have also unfollowed each other on Instagram while Fella Makafui has edited her Instagram username to exclude Mrs. Frimpong.



A post on X on Saturday, March 30 from Medikal also shows that he has been blocked on X by Fella Makafui. Medikal has announced his intention to address all issues surrounding his marriage on his Snapchat story at 6 pm Greenwich Meridian Time on Sunday.



Meanwhile, some have expressed scepticism as they argue that it could be a tool to generate conversation ahead of Medikal's concert at Indigo O2.



Find below Medikal's tweets.





EAN/BB