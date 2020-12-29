Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Fella Makafui tags Medikal as the best artist of the year

Fella Makafui with husband, Medikal

Ghanaian movie actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui who is now married to AMG Medikal has said her husband under the year of review is the best.



According to her in a post sighted on her Twitter page, Medikal has done a great job and has contributed immensely to the music industry especially this year hence her comment.



Medikal has indeed performed well towards his music career this year.



Aside from being featured on other songs, his bangers have also been part of hit songs this year.



Her post reads;



“I seen my husband putting in so much this year, seen him record the whole day, sometimes he comes to bed 3 am all because of his craft. I’m proud of you, proud of all that you have achieved so far and the ones you yet to. You are so hardworking and you inspire me.“



Inspired to her praise to Medikal she added.



“My Artist of the year... @AmgMedikal!! No cap!! From a loyal fan.”





