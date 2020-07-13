Entertainment of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

Fella Makafui is not pregnant - Manager

Fella Makafui, Ghanaian actress

Ghanaian actress and philanthropist Fella Makafui’s manager Richmond Amofa Sarpong has debunked rumours that she is pregnant.



Speaking on Zylofon FM with Sammy Flex on the Showbiz Agenda entertainment programme, monitored by Ghanaian Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, her manager said Fella Makafui and Medikal are two married adults and would have to decide when it is appropriate for them to have kids.



Fella and Medikal got married some months ago and the public has since then been expecting them to have a baby with wild speculations that she was even pregnant that pressured them to tie the knot.



He explained that he is not trying to hide anything but he can state for a fact that Fella is not pregnant.



Richmond Amofa Sarpong revealed that he met Fella three days ago and if she was pregnant he would have noticed.





