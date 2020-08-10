Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Fella Makafui has not delivered yet – Family source reveals

Fella and Medikal

Following the special announcement made by actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal that they were expecting a baby, there have been reports that the actress has already put to birth.



The unconfirmed reports have gone viral on social media with some claiming Fella gave birth to a girl in July while other reports suggest she gave birth in August.



However, reliable information gathered by Nkonkonsa.com has it that Fella Makafui has not given birth yet.



The information has it that the couple is still expecting and that they are away on a ‘baecation’ awaiting Fella’s due date.



A family source has denied the report of Fella’s delivery and confirm to Nkonkonsa.com, that the couple is expecting their baby in a few weeks. The family source who spoke to Nkonkonsa.com on condition of anonymity, refused to the reveal the sex of the expected baby.



Medikal, known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong and wife, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, announced that they were expecting a baby soon. The couple made the announcement on August 7, 2020, through a music video which features award-winning star, King Promise.



Fella and Medikal were seen standing by the shores of the sea dressed in all white apparel as they revealed that they were about to be parents. Medikal was seen touching Fella’s baby bump. The video followed photos of the duo posing by the shores. Medikal and Fella tied the knot on March 7, 2020.





