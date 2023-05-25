Fella Makafui grateful to Shatta Wale for his support amid sex tape controversy and career crisis

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Ghanaian actress, Fella Precious Makafui, has revealed how dancehall artiste Shatta Wale provided significant support during a challenging period in her career.



This phase involved rumours of a sex tape that not only posed a threat to her professional life but also pushed her to the brink of contemplating self-harm.



In an interview with AJ Sarpong, Fella shared her experience of being entangled in a sex tape controversy that deeply affected her mental well-being.



She expressed, "I went through a breakdown a few years ago, and I even contemplated taking my own life. It bothered me when people made assumptions without understanding the truth. I value clarity and having a clear mind, as it enhances my productivity. So, when such situations arose online and I felt helpless to explain myself, it took a toll on me."



According to Fella, she was initially devastated when her manager informed her about the existence of a sex tape involving her.



However, Shatta Wale quickly intervened to ascertain the truth and shared a link to the video, which proved that Fella was not the person in the tape.



This gesture she claims helped her regain her confidence and move forward.



Reflecting on the incident, she recalled, "My manager called me and asked, 'Precious, I know you wouldn't do this, but there's a tape out there. Is it you? I was shocked. Although there was no tape to show, the information was already circulating. I reached a point where I couldn't bear it anymore."



Fella acknowledged that it was Shatta Wale who saved her from the controversy and explained, "The girl in the video had a striking resemblance to me. When I got home, I was crying, and then Shatta called me around 11 PM.



“He comforted me, saying, 'Mummy, mummy, forget about it,' and shared the link with me. When I watched the video, I noticed that the girl had a tattoo on her back, whereas I don't have one."



Currently premiering her new TV series featuring Shatta Wale and her husband, Medikal, Fella Makafui recognized that without the support of the dancehall artist, the situation could have worsened.



Expressing her gratitude, she said, "If Shatta hadn't sent me the link, I might have believed the rumours and taken drastic measures. If you remember, he took to social media, criticized the people spreading false information, and shared the link to prove that I was not the person involved."



The interview with Fella Makafui, who is both an actress and a businesswoman, also shed light on the importance of mental health and self-care within the entertainment industry.



The pressures of fame and constant public scrutiny can have adverse effects, even on the most resilient individuals.



Fella emphasized her stance by saying, "Since then, I have decided not to listen to people online. They don't know me, and they have no right to judge me or dictate my actions."







