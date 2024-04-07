Fella Makafui fights online troll amid failed marriage rumors

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, has clashed with an ‘online bully’ on Twitter, in the wake of heightened rumours regarding her 'failed marriage'.



The incident occurred when Fella shared a video on her page, announcing that her movie will premiere at the Silver Bird Cinema on May 11, 2024.



In what looked like an invite, the actress cum entrepreneur urged the public to purchase the ticket and attend the event.



Shortly after Fella Makafui’s post, an angry netizen took to the comment section to hurl insults at her.



Unclear what she did to warrant such abusive words, the tweep commented, “Kwasia (stupid) girl.”.



The actress, in a sharp response also hit back, “Kwasiaa (stupid) boy.” adding, “You definitely walking dead.”



Medikal and Fella Makafui’s alleged separation



On Saturday, March 30, Medikal stated that Fella Makafui is now his child's mother, adding that they are co-parenting.



The rapper's tweet was a response to a social media user's post referring to Fella Makafui as Medikal's wife.



In his tweet, Medikal stressed, "Fella is no longer my wife; she is the mother of my child. We are now co-parenting, and everything is going well."



It has also been observed that Medikal and Fella Makafui have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Fella Makafui has edited her Instagram username to exclude the title "Mrs. Frimpong."



This development has caused a stir on social media platforms, with many fans expressing surprise at the couple's separation.



Other netizens also think the couple’s separation claims are just a mere stunt.



View the post below





Mood when you know your movie PREMIERES AT THE SILVER BIRD CINEMAS; 11TH MAY 2024 - 7PM and 9PM. ACCRA AND WEST HILLS MALL.



Ticket going for a cool 100cedis



See you soon????❤️ #fellamakafuiproductions pic.twitter.com/sMDUc6QstR — Fella Precious Makafui (@fellamakafui_) April 4, 2024

SB/EB