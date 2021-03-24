Fella Makafui and Medikal’s wedding wasn’t well organised – Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui celebrated their 1 year wedding anniversary reccently but it seems issues surrounding the year-old event may not be over anytime soon.



Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has described the much-talked-about wedding between the couple as disorganized.



The controversial social media personality raised such claims in an interview on NeatFM monitored by zionfelix.net.



According to Akuapem Poloo, Fella failed to seek expert advice while preparing for her wedding.



Stressing on her point, Rosemond cited the couple's choice of outfit as one of the reasons why she thinks the event was poorly organized.



She added that the comments she made about the wedding in the past were not because she hated Fella but was based on facts.



