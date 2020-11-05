Entertainment of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felix Kwakye Ofosu does not owe the public an explanation - Bullgod

play videoBullgod, formerly called Bulldog

Artiste Manager, Bullgod has joined the poll of celebrities who have reacted to the leaked video of former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.



Social media was set ablaze on Monday, November 2, 2020, when the NDC’s Parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese in the Central Region was allegedly seen in a room with a woman engaged to another man.



In the viral video cited by GhanaWeb, the Member of Parliament was accosted by relatives of an unnamed future husband of a lady that he, Felix Kwakye Ofosu had visited.



Reacting to this in a panel discussion on the Best Entertainment show, with Halifax Ansah-Aidoo, on Accra-based Okay FM, Bullgod stated that the Member of Parliament owes his family an explanation and not the general public.



“What is happening to him is unfortunate, but then it is not surprising and, it is because we live in a petty-minded country. It is not he raped somebody. It is the lady in question’s choice to be with him and whether he is married or not does not come in.



“Felix has an issue with his family at home, and it’s nobody else business, “he concluded.



Watch the full video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.