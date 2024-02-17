Felicity Asantewaa to attempt Guinness World Record in ‘washcar-a-thon’ on March 9

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felicity Asantewaa is poised to make waves as she undertakes the challenge of a 'washcar-a-thon' on March 9, 2024. Armed with determination, Felicity is set to attempt a Guinness World Record in a unique 'washcar-a-thon' near Executive Club in East Legon.



Her ambitious goal is to break the Guinness World Record for the most cars washed by an individual, all within an impressive 8-hour time span.



Felicity's decision to attempt breaking the longest car washing by an individual record, according to her, stems from her passionate commitment to empowering young women in Ghana, fostering gender equality, and showcasing the limitless opportunities available to them.



“It's not about taking over or competing with men, but rather showcasing that women are capable of the same opportunities for a living,” she told the media. “For instance, we now have women driving commercial vehicles such as buses and trucks, engaging in various activities, demonstrating their independence.”



She continued: “I have observed that the car washing job has been dominated by males in Ghana; however, I believe females can equally do this work perfectly. To promote the name of Ghana as well as empower young women out there, I want to demonstrate to my fellow young people that women can also consider the job of car washing to make a living and ultimately gain financial independence.”



On why she chose car washing when there are other means to achieve her aim, Felicity highlighted her admiration for cars, stressing that, “Though I don’t have a car now, I love cars. I also know a lot of car brands. So, when I thought of empowering young women and promoting Ghana, I chose what I love to do to have an impact in the young women’s world.”



She encouraged the general public to make their way to the venue, promising a day full of excitement. According to Felicity, “There is going to be a lot of fun; we’ll play Ghanaian music and there will be lots of giveaways.”



The event is expected to start at 7 am at East Legon Go Go Wash premises, near the Executive Club.



Felicity Asantewaa joins the list of Ghanaians to participate in the Guinness World Record attempts.



This surge of record-breaking enthusiasm began in December 2023 when media personality and entrepreneur Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum set the tone with her daring sing-a-thon, aiming to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual. She sang for five days and is awaiting a response from officials.



Following in her footsteps, Failatu Abdul-Razak, popularly known as Chef Faila, embarked on a cook-a-thon, attempting to establish the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual by cooking for 227 hours, a culinary feat which is now in hot contention, as Chef Smith endeavors to cook non-stop for fifty days in hopes of seizing the title.





BB