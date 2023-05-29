Fela Kuti was not a good father - Daughter reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Yeni Kuti, daughter of afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has claimed that her late father wasn't a good father.



She made this statement during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.



Yeni claims that despite the fact that her late father's relationship with his first son, Femi, was never good, she never confronted him about it.



She said, “He was not quiet a good father. No I never told him that he isn’t a a good father. Maybe Femi, not me. Femi and Fela used to have battles. And Femi will give it to him straight.



“Shola and I, we were like timid. You know, they said, ‘When two elephants are fighting, the grass will keep quiet.



“I can remember one day, Fela just came and said, ‘three of you are useless children’. Femi just said, ‘for what?’ Femi just started facing him and then they started facing each other. Shola and I will say, ‘it’s okay’. Fela will say, ‘No’. And Femi just said, ‘let him go’.



“I don’t think I have ever had that kind of confrontation with my father. Maybe because I was a woman.”