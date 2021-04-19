Feel free to hate my mum, she doesn't even care - Afia Schwar's son reacts to viral kissing photo

Entertainment of Monday, 19 April 2021

One of the twin boys of comedienne and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to a picture on social media of his mother kissing his twin brother.



During this past few days Akuapem Poloo’s court case which resulted in her been convicted and subsequently been sentenced to a 90-day jail term has taken over social media with many sympathizing with her for this unfortunate predicament.



Afia Schwarzenegger who for some strange reasons has celebrated the jail sentence of her former ally, amidst throwing jabs on social media to support her stance on the issue, has received in equal measure insults among many netizens with some stating she is next to face the laws of the land.



In view of this, old pictures of Afia Schwarzenegger kissing one of her sons and also seen in a compromising posture with her sons resurfaced online to equate that she is also guilty of the same offense as Poloo, with some netizens raising concerns for her to be arrested and prosecuted just like Akuapem Poloo.



This call from some Ghanaians has triggered one of her twin son to react for the first time on social media in a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com to clear the air on the said picture.



According to him, they are not kids anymore and are above 18 years hence his mother, Afia Schwar can kiss them on the lips if she so desires.



He went ahead to say the picture has no relationship to child abuse as been blown out there, and that no one should associate it to the Child abuse.



He added by stating that her mum cares less if everybody hates her.



