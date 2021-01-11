Entertainment of Monday, 11 January 2021

Feature: The dark secrets to celebrities endorsing political parties

Over the years, the number of celebrities who have openly endorsed political parties has increased.



A couple of celebrities have openly endorsed political parties which usually was not the case. Most of these celebrities were more likely to keep it a secret so as to protect their career and reputation.



Over the years, we have seen the likes of Daddy Lumba, Mzbel, John Dumelo, and recently Sarkodie amongst many others, all declaring support for various political parties.



Now, the question most people are likely to ask will be, 'are they getting anything special in return for their affiliation with these political parties?'



Controversial media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has shared her reasons as to why she openly endorsed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the just-ended elections.



According to her, she campaigned for the NPP and the current president Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo because of their free SHS policy.



She furthered, “my children went through Free SHS, and on Monday, they’re both going to the University. For some of us, we didn’t even believe and refused to listen to the promise of Free SHS and I was number one…”



She believes that the Free SHS policy has helped her children and also helped her save some money regardless of not being in support of the policy from the start.



“If my children enjoyed Free SHS, then I’ll campaign for Free SHS, I’ll campaign for the brand Akufo-Addo and his Free SHS," she says.



According to her, she made a decision based on the policy of the party and how she and other Ghanaians especially, the youth, were going to benefit from it.



There have been other instances where other celebrities endorsed political parties because they had their eyes set on government appointments.



Just as politicians and every other person have an aim, it is sound to agree that risking your reputation is worth a reward and these celebrities must enjoy the fruits of their ‘Labour’.