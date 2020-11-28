Music of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Fear stops younger artistes from approaching me - Yaw Sarpong

Ace Ghanaian singer, Yaw Sarpong

Ace Ghanaian singer, Yaw Sarpong has indicated that he is ever ready to do a feature with any young artiste who wants to work with him.



Revealing why he is not seen doing lots of collaborations with younger artistes, he said, “I think they fear me more and that is why they cannot approach me for features”.



Sharing one such example where fear kept a younger artiste from working with him until later, he said, “This guy is organizing a program in Kumasi and for 10 years, he wanted to speak to me and involve me but couldn’t until recently.



"He told me he had always needed me for the program but fear prevented him from asking me to work with him”.



Yaw Sarpong encouraged young musicians to feel free to approach him saying, he is willing to help any and all artistes do better.



He shared this in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive.



The music legend revealed he has some soon to be released songs with some of the young and budding rappers and singers in the country.



“Kofi Kinaata and I have done a remix of my classic hit single, Joseph. I have worked on another remix with Samini and I have a new song with Stonebwoy," he shared.

