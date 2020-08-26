Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Fear of divorce - Genevieve Nnaji states reason for not getting married

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji

Superstar Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has shared her reason why she is still a bachelorette.



The Nigerian actress during an interview said her fear of being divorced after getting married is her reason for staying single, emphasizing that she desires to stay married for a very long time.



“If I get married, I really want to stay married and staying married is not an easy thing. It means you are completely in tune with your partner,” the Director of acclaimed Lion Heart movie said.



She continued that “It means you have found your soul mate and will have to be able to stand a lot of disappointments that would definitely come but then again you have to learn how to forgive".



The 41-year-old award-winning actress started her acting career in 1998, she has a daughter around age 20 but has kept her out of the media just like less is known about her relationship life.





