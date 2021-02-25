Entertainment of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Favouritism is killing the music industry in Ghana - Nana Ama

Ghanaian renowned music icon, Nana Ama has shared her sentiments on issues revolving around the perimeters of the Ghana Music fraternity. The Showbiz industry over the past years has been on the agenda to make changes and correct issues and problems that have hindered the progress of the industry and also negativities which doesn't warrant the progress of our music and entertainment business.



Being a key figure and a stakeholder in the industry, the songstress could be tagged and honoured among the living legends who have contributed immensely to our music industry. Nana Ama, therefore, shared her opinions and experiences over her time in the industry.



Legendary background vocalist cum Highlife musician Nana Ama has revealed some major problems drifting our industry back, In a recent interview with Arnold Mensah Elevanyo on Zylofon FM, she stated that ''Favoritism is killing the industry, as the country has shifted to only one sound which is not what is for us as Ghanaians. The Media overlooks Good works being done by the talents and do what they feel right without thinking of its implications.



Check our legends you could see everyone has his style of doing music which made it lively. Today everyone is doing the same thing because in your quest to promote your song you will be told why don't sound like Nigerian in your music.



Santrofi a highlife Band is out there making Ghana Proud but am yet to hear a single piece of their songs on rotation down here in their home Country.



Do we all have to follow one trend?. Let's get time for our Music no matter the case Ghana is our home country and we need to give the audience, the diverse sounds that come out of Ghana.



These were the words of the Konongo Kaya hitmaker, Nana Ama On Afrosamba with Arnold Mensah.