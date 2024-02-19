Favour by Daniel Jeddman ft. MOG Music climbs up to editorial playlists on Boomplay, Spotify

Entertainment of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: Daniel Jeddman, Contributor

The release of "Favour" has brought smiles to so many homes across the world, especially Ghana, Germany, UK, Belgium, Netherlands so to say!



The masterpiece was played live in Germany by Stewards Band led by Azariah Royster, backed by God’s Own Crew (Ghana) and Serenity Worship (Germany) which was also mixed and mastered by the general of sounds, Kaywa Beats in Ghana.



With the kind courtesy of SoundSpace PR, Favour got its proper place on Boomplay and Spotify on numerous top-notch playlists with the likes of Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle and many more. It’s fair to say Jeddman’s song Favour is a good piece for a whole nation if not the world!



Favour is available on all music digital platforms including Spotify, Boomplay, YouTube, Audiomack, iTunes and more!



Daniel Jeddman is on the verge of releasing another strong hit titled “Nyame”. We know what Jeddman is capable of! Anticipate!