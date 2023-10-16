Fast-rising Afrobeat star Eddie King releases new single titled ‘Who Are You’

Music of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: Emmanuel Tornyi, Contributor

Talented Liberian Afrobeat artist, Eddie King, has recently unveiled his latest single, "Who Are You."



In this new release, Eddie King aims to inspire the youth in their daily lives, encouraging them to work diligently and incorporate spirituality into their endeavors.



Eddie shared that "Who Are You" delves into the theme of life's struggles, shedding light on how individuals strive to make their way in the world.



He emphasized that it's often the critics and backstabbers who attempt to dictate one's path, but it is ultimately the divine intervention of God that transforms life's circumstances for the better.



This uplifting track is now available on various digital platforms, making it easily accessible to music enthusiasts.



Renowned for his distinctive style and captivating stage presence, Eddie King aspires to achieve legendary status in Liberia's music scene, contributing significantly to the thriving Afrobeats genre.



Despite occasional challenges in gaining the recognition he deserves, Eddie expressed confidence in his songwriting abilities and remained resolute in his music career.



Eddie's loyal fan base can anticipate the release of the song's music video, "In My Head," on Friday, October 20, 2023.



