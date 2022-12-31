Fashion trends that took over 2022

Fashion of Saturday, 31 December 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2022 has been stocked up with extremely daring trends that took over the world of fashion, particularly in Ghana.
Dictated by social media influencers and streetwear culture, our social media timelines were flooded with all kinds of cool and fresh fashion trends this year.
While some of these styles seem to be re-occurring (been in vogue over the past years), others are running trends that come and go in the blink of an eye.
With that being said, let's take a look at some popular fashion trends in 2022
Colour clashing
2022 witnessed our favorite celebrities and influencers using a couple of daring colours to pull off an exceptional look.
Color clashing is a great way to revive one’s wardrobe and make a fashion statement at little or no cost.
It works by pairing contrasting colors to create bold looks.
Wide-leg trousers
Wide-leg pants have been in fashion all through 2022 and our celebrities, in particular, rocked them in style.
Asides from balancing these pants with slim-fitted tops, they could be styled slouchy, loose, extra-long, and even baggy.
Due to the influx of wide-leg pants this year, skinny jeans and leggings were given divided attention.
Y2K Fashion
This style which emanated from the early 2000s creped its way into the trends once again.
Made up of a combination of sweats, hoodies, denim on denims, sneakers, sling bags, and so on, this look made a comeback in 2022 and social media was buzzing with our celebrities looking their best in them.
Chunky loafers and platforms
These shoes, although weird looking, gave an overall classic look and never failed to stand out anytime it was spotted on social media.
The 2022 fashion trend projected chunky loafers and platforms at the top of the ‘flat shoe style’.
Tractor Trek-Sole Boots
View this post on Instagram