Entertainment of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Fashion and music: Teflon Flexx serves fans both

Musician Teflon Flexx

Music celebrities and designer collaborations have altered the course of fashion, though good examples of this relationship are few. The effects of these unions have been very significant. Outcomes include Jean Paul Gaultier's whirlpool corset dress worn by Madonna on her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour, which subsequently contributed to the trend for wearing bra tops and less clothing.



Grace Jones's collaborations with the art director Jean-Paul Goude, who in the 1980s rendered Jones's body a fashion object, made groundbreaking music videos and advertisements for various products.



However, Jones's haircut became a major trend; it became known as a "high top" when copied by young black youth. Here in Ghana, reigning Unsung Artiste of the Year at the VGMA 2020 Teflon Flexx also known as the SOG is gracing the screens with his beautiful traditional apparel.



Teflon Flexx a Ghanaian based Afrobeats artiste who hails from Sandema, Wiaga in the Upper East Region is gradually gaining his grounds in both the music and fashion space after starting music two years ago with his debut EP ‘Village Boy in Suit.’



He is distinguished from other northern artistes due to his strong fashion sense and style of music, which has earned him the name ‘Sound Of Greatness (SOG).’



The relationship between fashion and popular music is one of abundant and mutual creativity. Reciprocal influences have resulted in some of the most dynamic apparel visualizations ever created in popular culture. The culture of dressing is inextricably tied down to a person’s identity and gives spiritual, intellectual, and emotional distinction from others.



Fashion and music have had and still have a tight relationship. As music is becoming more mainstream, it is inherent on Ghanaian/African artist not to drift from their cultural heritage but position themselves in a strategic position to synergize the Ghanaian fashion heritage in the way they dress. Ghanaian musicians, just as their counterparts, will continue to have such a close relationship with fashion - these two will not separate anytime soon.



What have always been missing in Ghanaian music industry is the fair sense of musicians propagating their local cultural heritage forgetting it has tremendous rippling effects on all facets of the local economy of their Country. Kanye West, Drake, Rihanna, Pharrel Williams and several others have actualized the American fashion sense and today own popular brands which have influenced the world in their sense of fashion. Today, not only do they earn billions of dollars from endorsing popular brands, they have succeeded in corrupting the style of dressing of African/Ghanaian artistes.



There is beaming hopes of the upliftment of the Northern Ghanaian culture, kind courtesy of the fastest rising Ghanaian Musician Teflon Flexx with brand name STEW GANG who is obviously enthused with his culture. What makes him different from others is despite his rich international fashion sense associated with his brand, he equally slays in his fitting traditional outfits on most occasions. Teflon Flexx showcased the rich northern culture at the just ended VGMA and also for winning the Unsung Award category, he was all glammed up in his recent music ‘Oluwa’ visuals. He has been on major platforms with trendy designs and looking dapper at events.



Teflon is equally a music gem whose hard work in the music studio spreads wide across the globe when dropped, he has served music lovers with bangin music projects like, ‘No foreplay’, ‘Eskebelebe’ which he featured DopeNation, ‘Madina’ featuring DJ Wobete.

