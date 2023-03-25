Fashion Messiah: Three things you probably didn't know about Osebo The Zaraman

Fashion of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Earlier this week, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, after he had initially challenged Osebo to a fashion duel gave up after a few days crowning him as a Fashion Messiah.



Although many Ghanaians will know the fashinister as Osebo, his full name is Richard Brown.



He is a fashion icon known for his impeccable and often controversial taste and passion for luxury fashion items, particularly shoes.



However, his journey to success is one of determination and perseverance. Despite being a brilliant student growing up, Osebo made the difficult decision to drop out of school after completing Form 4 to care for his siblings.



He worked tirelessly, pushing a truck for four years, and even endured a tough situation when an elderly man refused to pay him for a job. Nevertheless, Osebo's hard work paid off, and he received a Togolese passport as a reward.



In a 2021 interview on Onua FM, he opened up about how that passport opened doors for him, allowing him to travel to Italy and start a new life. Through his dedication, he was able to provide for and improve the lives of his siblings.



Today, Osebo is not only a successful fashionista but also a testament to the power of hard work and determination.



Dropped out of school to care for his siblings



Osebo's success story goes beyond his material possessions. Despite being a brilliant student, Osebo made the tough decision to drop out of school after completing Form 4 to support his family.



Paid with a Togolese passport for a free job he did



The fashionista also added that he pushed a truck for four years to make ends meet, and persisted in the face of difficulty when an elderly man he worked for refused to pay him, ultimately receiving a Togolese passport as a reward for his hard work.



Osebo traveled to Italy with his Togolese passport



The Togolese passport changed Osebo's life and that of his siblings. It allowed him to travel to Italy and start a new life, ultimately enabling him to provide for and improve the lives of his siblings.



