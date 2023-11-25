Fante music trio 'No Nation Gang' drops video for inspirational single 'Top'

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: GNA

Elmina-based music trio Master Zuba, Second Paa, and Badone Sticky, who are known as the 'No Nation Gang', have released the video for their debut single titled, "Top”.



The entire song is a street anthem, motivating the 'ghetto' youth to keep striving until they reach their destination of success.



The new single traverses lyrically with a soothing hook and lyrics from the trio as they reminisce about the ordeal of life in the trenches.



Second Paa, the lead singer, delivers some amazing vocals on this new joint, along with some captivating hooks.



Badone Sticky was lyrical and astounding in his verse, dropping motivational rhyming, while Master Zuba delivered an impressive vibe with his verse.



The visualizer has been a well-synchronised piece and comes with beautiful cinematography and perfect imagery.



Watch below:



