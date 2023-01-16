Fantana’s mother gifts her brand new Range Rover

Entertainment of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: zionfelix

Fantana has gotten her first major gift for 2023, and it came from no other person but her mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who is the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency.



The musician took to her social media platforms to make the special announcement to the world as she revealed how much she loves her mother so much.



Sharing beautiful photos of the car, Fantana added the caption: ‘thank you MOM! @dorcasaffotoffey , I love you so much❤️you literally go above and beyond to give me everything I want. my bestfriend , my honorable , thank you for everything.’



Fantana’s mother was born on May 4, 1972, at Tikobo Number 1, and according to reports, she is the 18th child of her father’s twenty-three children.



She relocated to the USA, where she studied courses in dental hygiene, real estate management, branding, and customer service.



She holds a diploma in branding and customer service management, a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in marketing.



She is married to Joseph Lawrence Ashun and has two daughters, Fantana and her sister, Lynelle Koffi.



In August 2019, Hon. Affo-Toffey was elected as the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Jomoro Constituency.