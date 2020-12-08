Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Kuulpeeps

Fantana's mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey clinches Jomoro Constituency

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Fantana's mother won the Jomoro constituency

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the mother of musician Fantana, has won the Jomoro constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



She beat the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament of the constituency, Paul Essien.



Dorcas Affo-Toffey hails from Bonyere in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, Ghana.



Fantana, who was excited about her mother’s victory, took to Instagram to congratulate her.



“Mom, You are the hope of Jomoro… You won! You did it! Born leader! You are for the people and we love you!!!” she said.



“I’m sooo proud of you. Jomoro, you guys are in good hands! The finest MP, The realest! Wo y3 guy!!!! Dorcas Affo-Toffey, We are ready for you!” she added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.