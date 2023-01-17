Fans react as Regina Daniels shares clearer view of second son with Ned Nwoko

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

A video of Khalifa, the second son of Regina Daniels has generated some reactions on social media.



The actress in a video on Instagram share a video of the toddler laughing hysterically at his brother Munir.



Sharing the beautiful video, she said that the laughter is unusual and that only his big brother can make him amused in such a manner.



“This is a once in a while laugh from Kharl …. And only moon has the power to do that ….. @princekhalifanwoko”, she captioned the video.



Reacting to the video, which showed a very clear view of Khalifa’s face, netizens pointed out the striking resemblance between him and his billionaire father, Ned Nwoko.



An Instagram follower @itsvibesangel_ wrote, “This one is just his fathers carbon copy”.



@chinnycynokoye wrote, “This one na him papa complete !”



@queeneth_ozioma, “Na this one be my papa born me no DNA required”.



@lolo_chinyereugo, “If the child no fyn for ur eyes look ad pass den commenting rubbish u can’t even create human u come get hand Dey type rubbish for wey small child dt does nt to u.”



@ososobaibi, “Pls how is “ this child looks like his father “ an insult? No be who Born pikin, pikin go resemble?”



