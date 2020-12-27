Entertainment of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Fans fired up to cheer Mentor finalists to finish line

Fans of Mentor at the venue for the finale

Fans have gathered at TV3 premises to support their contestants in the final of the most watched TV music reality show, Mentor.



Fans of the various contestants are excited about the finale and are waiting to cheer their favorites to victory.



Some of the fans could not hide their excitement and expectations when 3news.com caught up with them.



“I am for team Netty and she has come a long way from the beginning and she is going to give us something amazing and I plead with you to vote for her with every single vote you can have.

“We are pleading with you to vote for Ayeyi to win the ultimate prize.



“It will be a massive performance today from Kwaku Bany, lets please vote for him.



As a result of the strict Covid-19 measures adopted by the organizers, a large screen has been mounted at the forecourt of TV3 for the teeming fans who don’t get space at Studio B.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.