Fans calls for Sarkodie to feature Joe Kay on 'Otan' remix after he delivered 'killer' freestyle

Entertainment of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Budding Ghanaian rapper, Joe Kay jumped on Sarkodie’s latest trendy song, Otan and delivered a masterpiece of rap freestyle.



Joe Kay got his flow, punches, and wordplay all point in the delivery that has sent pleasant shocks within the spines of many music lovers.



In rap terms, Joe Kay could have been said to have ‘killed the track’. He delivered a flawless flow of punchy rap lines that will leave lasting memories on anyone fortunate enough to have her ears experience the track.



After posting her version on social media, his pages have been swamped with calls for Sarkodie to officially feature Joe Kay on a remixed version of the trending Otan track.



About Joe Kay



Joe Kay grew up at Akyem Oda in the Eastern part of Ghana where he spent most of his childhood and part of his adult life.



A true rap Artist who emerged with conscious Rap Music in an Afro setting with a blend of indigenous and traditional music. He mostly expresses his faith through music and raps mostly in English, Twi and Ga Adangbe.



He was nominated at the prestigious 3music Awards in 2022 as part of the Best Rap Act alongside Sarkodie, Medikal, Lyrical Joe, and Amerado. His music is a great motivation for street life, hard work and loyalty to God.



He encourages and inspires the youth towards using their gifts and talents for a greater purpose with his famous quote - “The Value of our lives is the impact we make in the lives of others “.Joe Kay is a versatile artist. He sings, raps, produces, mixes and masters most of his songs.



