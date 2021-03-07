Music of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Flair Lindsey, Contributor

Fans are drooling over Badda General, ZJ Liquid's 'Barrel' song

play videoBadda General is a Jamaican based Ghanaian artiste

The "Barrel" has dropped and dancehall fans are going crazy over the new hit collabo from Badda General and ZJ Liquid!



Produced by Gold Up Music, this musical team has sparked a major buzz, which emanates from a collection of the sound system and DJ support, local and international airplay, fan love, and even a hilarious challenge.



Partners-in-music Badda General and ZJ Liquid deliver a comedic lyrical exchange from the moment the infectious riddim drops on "Barrel."



The opening lyrics are so funny that every DJ literally has to pull it up and play it twice. Essentially, in good humor, but in all seriousness, ZJ Liquid challenges nearly every item Badda General has packed in the "Barrel."



As the song continues, so do the punch lines. However, the biggest joke of all is that everyone who has ever packed and shipped a barrel to family and friends understands how selective the requests can be, along with the costs and hustle to purchase the items.



"'Barrel' is doing well because it's relatable and different than what dancehall fans are used to," says Badda General.



"Overall, my goal is to bring content to dancehall, which 'inna real life' resonates with wide audiences in many ways."



Garnering airplay in local and international marketplaces (song premiered on Hot 97 this week), from yard to abroad, listeners are vibing to "Barrel." As a result, many have flooded social media with their "Barrel Challenge" videos, catapulting the song to a whole different level of funny. The reenactments and skits to "Barrel" are hilarious, generating an abundance of likes and shares.



The behind-the-scenes chemistry of the music team has certainly contributed to "Barrel's" appeal. Badda General has collaborated with both ZJ Liquid and Gold Up Music previously. Also in 2021, Badda General and Gold Up Music joined forces for "The Message."



Known for witty, reality dancehall, red-hot deejay Badda General took 2020 by storm with a slew of smashes that kept virtual places and spaces raving. The seminal "I Wish" ranked atop DJ and fan playlists and still causes a frenzy every time it is played. Badda General's acclaimed debut EP "Money App PROJECT" solidified his position as one of the genre's top acts, spawning the likes of "Money App," "Outside" and other gems.



ZJ Liquid is without question one of Jamaica’s most influential and innovative impresarios, who has helped redefine the dancehall. Whether donning the hats of DJ, recording artist, or producer, he wears them all well. The creative dropped his 4th album "Point A View" to rave reviews in 2020, heavily relying on social media and music visuals to promote his content amidst the pandemic.



Based in Kingston, Jamaica, Gold Up Music is led by Raph (of Sativa Sound) and popular dancehall composer Zack Ariyah.



The record label made its debut in 2018 with the release of their single "Belong With Me" featuring Jamaica’s international sensation Shenseea, which amassed over 2 million views on YouTube. The duo has produced for a who's who of artists including Shatta Wale, Iba Mahr, Mr. Lexx, Chronixx, Konshens, Aidonia, Chronic Law, and counting.



