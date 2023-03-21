Fans angry after DJ Azonto's 'Fa No Fom' snubbed from VGMA

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: Sam Boy, Contributor

Music fans of musician Mark Kwesi Arthur popularly known as DJ Azonto are up in arms after their favorite artist hit song 'Fa No Fom' was snubbed from the "Most Popular Song" category at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



Undoubtedly, DJ Azonto is a rising star and has been making waves in the Ghanaian music industry for the some months now. He has released several critically acclaimed hit songs including 'Fa No Fom', and has been praised for his unique sound and style.



The Amapiano king has also been featured in several major music festivals and has been nominated for several awards



However, despite his music success, DJ Azonto's 'Fa No Fom' was not nominated for any awards at the VGMA. This has caused a huge uproar among his fans, who have taken to social media to express their outrage. Many of them have accused the VGMA of being biased and unfair, and have called for the artist to be recognized for his talent and creativity.





It remains to be seen if the VGMA will take notice of the outcry from the artist's fans and reconsider their decision which is highly Impossible. In the meantime, DJ Azonto's fans will continue to show their support and make their voices heard.



