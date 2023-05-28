Fan's wig comes off as she receives singlet from King Promise during performance

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 May 2023

At the just-ended Pent Hall week that happened at the University of Ghana, Ghanaian musician King Promise left a lasting impression on one of his female fans during a recent concert.



This heartwarming incident unfolded when King Promise presented his white vest to a devoted fan, leading to an emotional moment that left the crowd touched and inspired.



The Pent Hall Week invasion concert, held over the weekend, was an electrifying event that brought together music artistes and music lovers from all over different campuses in Ghana together.



King Promise, known for his soulful voice and captivating stage presence, took the stage and delivered a performance that enthralled the audience.



Little did he know that one of his gestures would have a profound impact on a particular fan.



Amidst the energetic atmosphere, King Promise noticed a passionate female fan standing close to the stage, singing along to every word and tapping her feet to the beat of the music.



Impressed by her enthusiasm, he decided to make her experience even more memorable as he performed one of his popular songs, the singer removed his white vest and handed it to the overwhelmed fan who had stretched out her hand.



As the fan received the unexpected gift from her idol, she was overcome with a mix of emotions.



The combination of shock, joy, and gratitude made her wig slip off her head, adding a touch of unintentional humour to the moment.



It was evident that the fan was profoundly moved and tears welled up in her eyes as she clutched the vest close to her heart.







