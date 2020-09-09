Movies of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Famous Production, WestWood Multimedia assemble seasoned actors for ‘Enemies Are Not God’

Film director Prophet Benjamin Sarpong

The fight against small scale mining, known in local parlance as ‘galamsey’ may have cost some people their jobs but the move, according to filmmaker Prophet Benjamin Sarpong, was of good intent.



As communicated by President Akufo-Addo when he came into office, galamsey activities were rampant in many parts of the country. Lands, forests and river bodies were being systematically degraded and destroyed without any care for years; necessitating measures to secure the country’s natural resources.



While the government touts successes checked in the fight against galamsey despite the challenges, some are offended by the development.



To educate the Ghanaian people on the menace of galamsey, Famous Production and WestWood Multimedia will soon release a movie titled ‘Enemies Are Not God’.



“We seek to educate the public that the government aimed at putting things in order. The action was to regulate the activity; not to purposely render people jobless,” said Prophet Benjamin Sarpong, producer and director of the movie.



“We produced Ghetto Hero, it had a nice reception. I’m sure viewers had fun and were educated as well. We are poised to use movie as a tool for education. We’re on set; we should be ready by December,” Legend, as he is affectionately called added.



The cast includes Nana Ama McBrown, Randsford Baiden, Francis Quarshie, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Adjetey Annan, Van Vicker, John Dumelo, Kofi Adjorlolo, Roselyn Ngiza, Bill Asamoah, Bismark the Joke, Ahuofe Patri, Moesha Boduong, Urmar Krupp, Too Much, Joe Shortygo, Gyimidi and Yogurt.





