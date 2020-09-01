Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Famous Gospel show host bashes Sonnie Badu for congratulating Kuami Eugene

Gospel musician Sonnie Badu, Kuami Eugene and OB Nartey

Kwame OB Nartey of Vision 1 FM has bashed Sonnie Badu after the latter called Kuami Eugene his son and congratulated him for winning artiste of the year at the VGMAs.



Kuami Eugene’s award as the artiste of the year has been met with mixed reactions with some fans claiming he did not deserve it and others thinking otherwise.



However, Sonnie Badu took to social media to congratulate the young King with a message that read, "Congratulations my son, @kuamieeugene remember the secret is humility, hard work, and prayer… much love… its purple.”



OB Nartey was quite critical of Sonnie Badu’s congratulatory message as he claimed the internationally acclaimed Gospel musician is a clout chaser who wants to associate with everyone’s success.



He asserted that the UK based Gospel musician has held back in helping his real sons in the Gospel music industry to also gain grounds and become successful.



He posted on facebook:



"Good morning Sofo Badu, Go and look for your sons who are struggling in the Gospel industry and stop this unnecessary fame attachments. Noor Congratulations my son Kwame Eugene laughable. This “Don King” spirit won’t help you, the boys who served you are still waiting for you to give them the necessary push and features you promised them.The likes of Max Praise, Yohan, Tino Manford, Royal Chris, Kofi Perprah. You left the Gospel personalities who made us proud to go and claim fathership. What should Baba Sadiq call Kwame Eugene?”



Sonnie badu is yet to respond to these comments.





