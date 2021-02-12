Entertainment of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Family yet to speak with Ebony’s driver 3 years after ghastly accident

Ebony Reigns died in a gruesome road accident that occurred on February 8, 2018

Father of the late dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns, has revealed that the family is yet to speak with the driver of Ebony’s car even though it has been three years since she died.



Ebony Reigns died in a gruesome road accident that occurred on February 8, 2018, on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.



According to police, the 20-year-old singer, her best friend Franky Kuri and a military friend, Eric Atsu Vondee were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497—16 from Sunyani heading towards Kumasi when it collided head-on with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.



The driver of the Jeep, 29-year-old Pinehad Oko Chartey, however, survived the ghastly accident.



Speaking to host of “Adwuma Mmer3”, B Ice, on Kumasi based Agyenkwa 101.9 FM, the late Ebony’s father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, said the family is yet to speak to the driver and get details of how the accident happened.



Asked if any action has been taken against the driver, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, said the Director-General, Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, personally told him that the driver also risked his life and so he cannot be charged.



Nana Opoku Kwarteng, however, revealed that he has plans of getting the driver to tell Ghanaians how his daughter died.



“I feel he is the only person who can give a vivid account of how he survived the accident that claimed the lives of 3 people and how the accident really happened. We are yet to get the opportunity to speak to him, but I will do all I can to get him to give me details of how my daughter died. I need to know”, he told B Ice.