Entertainment of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Family of Wisa Greid didn’t train him well - Rapper Tinny

Ghanaian rap legend Nii Addo Quaynor, better known by his stage name Tinny has lambasted musician Wisa Greid for disrespecting him and the brand.



Few days ago rapper Tinny was reported to have contracted the deadly coronavirus which speculated on social media platforms, a lot of people was wondering if that is true, However, colleague musician Wisa Greid also came out to make some allegations against Tinny that yes indeed the rapper has contracted the covid19.



In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom plus 101.9 Fm, the rapper in response to the allegation made by Wisa Greid said



“Yes I saw the post and he said I am hungry but claiming I have coronavirus and that people should contribute for me, but I think he is folly and needs sensible people to train him, He was my small boy way back who used to go and wait for me at the BAD MAN FAMILY (BMF) studios for advice and he is here disrespecting me today but to clear things up “I don’t think I will ever reply that boy” because he is below my standard to go back and forth with, On a real, I even felt bad when DBLACK signed him.



According to him he sees Wisa as an insensible person and believes the Familly didn’t train him well and then again doesn’t have some intelligent people to advise him that’s why he is disrespecting a brand like Tinny.





