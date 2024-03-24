Fameye teams up with Nigerian singer Patoranking on ‘Sober (Soo Bad)’

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: Nnamdi Okirike, Contributor

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and performer, Fameye and Nigerian sensation Patoranking have joined forces to deliver an anthem!



The song is titled “Sober (So Bad)”, and it’s laden with emotive lyrics that offer listeners a glimpse into the artistes’ inner struggles and unwavering resolve in the face of adversity. The combination of Fameye’s emotive delivery and Patoranking’s reggae-infused vibe brings a unique flavour to the song, making it resonate with a wide audience.



“Sober (So Bad)” highlights the shared values of both artists: the importance of staying true to oneself, the power of resilience, and the belief in using one's platform to inspire and motivate others.



The song goes beyond the personal narratives of Fameye and Patoranking; it reflects a universal truth about the human spirit’s capacity to overcome. It’s a musical reminder that despite the trials and tribulations life may throw our way, staying focused, maintaining integrity, and harnessing the negative as a source of motivation can lead to unprecedented success.



“Sober (So Bad)” is available on digital streaming platforms now.