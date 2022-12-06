Fameye shares 'weird' experience with pastor who took him to riverside

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fameye has seen it all, 'wasted' money, undergone strange prophetic direction, and gone against his wishes in his encounters with pastors and prophets who promised him a breakthrough during his days as an up-and-coming musician.



"I just wanted to blow, I wanted a hit song," these are the words of Fameye, now a household name in Ghana.



According to the award-winning songwriter and singer, he had no idea of the talent he carried back in the day the reason why he went from one church to another in search of a powerful preacher who could catapult him to greatness through the power of God.



In one of his numerous encounters, a prophet, took him to a riverside to invoke spirits he claimed could grant him his greatest wish.



"I wouldn't have visited the pastor. I was taken to a riverside at dawn, it was strange. He used onions, garlic, and oils and even told me he was summoning the spirits from my family to back what he was doing for me. I wasn't okay. I didn't see any change after his encounter," the singer narrated.



All these 'spiritual directions' came with a price!



Sharing his story on 3 Music, Fameye recalled how his former manager and CEO of Tetepa Music was generous enough to pay the monies prophets demanded from him.



"I was informed about a powerful pastor who could make my songs blow and so I went to see him with two of my singles Bar Man and Sika Duro. The man of God told me that he was going to charge me GH₵2,000, this was about eight years ago...I informed my management and Tetepa gave me the full amount because that man was very generous but I pocket GH₵500 and gave the pastor GH₵1,500...at that time I didn't know the talent I was carrying. I just wanted to blow, I wanted a hit song," he said.



Fameye named the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, among the men of God who promised him a breakthrough. He acknowledged him in his success story following Nigel's claim that the singer has failed to show appreciation to him.



According to the 'Praise' singer, Prophet Nigel Gaisie gave him a death prophecy but also assured him of an elevation.



"Yes indeed I visited his church and he prophesied to me about my death. I don't want to give details but he said I was going to die and added that I was going to blow. I was visiting other churches because I wanted God to cause an elevation in my music career."



He added: "I want to use this medium and inform you that I haven't forgotten about you, I will come see you at the right time."