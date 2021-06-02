You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 02Article 1276675

Music of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Fameye shares life story with new single ‘Praise’

Singer Fameye

Ghanaian singer Fameye has once again reminded all music lovers of his adeptness to inspire and stimulate listeners with his music as he drops the new single ‘Praise’.

The Noting I Get crooner shares an inspiring life story with this new one as he captures how hopeful he has been throughout his musical journey.

He attributes it all to God as he eulogizes Him for bestowing unto him mercy and grace.

Praise is a masterpiece by all standards and we can assure you, you’ll put this on replay when it hits your hi-fis. Production credit to Liquidbeatz.

