Fameye replies Shatta Wale over statements that his new music video with Kidi is wack

Musician Fameye and Shatta Wale

Speaking in an interview on Okay 101.7 FM's Drive Time show dubbed “ekwansodwodwo”, VGMA 2020 new artiste of the year, Fameye has replied Shatta Wale for asserting in an interview that his (Fameye) new music video with Kidi is below standard.



As monitored by sammykaymedia.com, the “nothing I get” hitmaker stated that Shatta Wale only expressed his opinion but to him, he feels that particular video Shatta Wale referred to, was one of his “nicest videos”.



Fameye said as an upcoming musician and a growing artiste, he will definitely get there with quality videos as he Shatta Wale could testify to the fact that the quality of his videos previously is not the same as what we are witnessing now.



