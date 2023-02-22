Fameye releases new single ‘Questions’

Music of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: Empress Neeta

Ghanaian musician, Fameye has released a new single dubbed ‘Questions’, that has had people in their feels about life and death.



Death they say is a part of life and is inevitable no matter who you are or what you achieve in this life. Death they also say, hardly gives notice before it strikes.



Fameye, also known as Peter, in his new song has posed some thoughtful questions that we intrinsically have to ask ourselves.



In the song, he questions how we really go about this life, do we take life slow or fast? According to him, in the end, all we have to do is cherish life and do what we can before it’s time.



The song was released on the 22nd of February 2023 not long after the country lost a gem, Black Stars player Christian Atsu in an earthquake in Turkey.



This happening has taken everyone by surprise and Fameye’s ‘Questions’ has us reflecting on the meaning of life and death.



