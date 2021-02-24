Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Fameye explains why he deserves Artiste of the Year

VGMA and 3Music Awards New Artiste of the Year 2020, Fameye has boldly stated that he was the most outstanding artiste in Ghana throughout the year 2020 and that he deserves to win the ultimate award.



Fameye has been nominated in 5 strong categories at this year’s edition of the 3Music Awards. He has been nominated for Highlife Act of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, Alternative Song of the Year and the Ultimate Artiste of the Year.



Speaking in an interview with award-winning internet personality, ZionFelix which was monitored by Atinka News, he detailed why he deserves to win the most outstanding artiste of the year award.



As the definition of the category requires, in the year under review, he released several nationwide hit songs like “Okomfo Kwadee” and “Long Life” which featured Kwesi Arthur, he released a solid 10-track album which featured M.anifest, Bisa Kdei, Kidi, B4bonah and Amakye the rapper. All the records are doing very well on the digital music stores and also enjoying massive airplay.



Moreover, in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fameye managed to give his fans one of the most successful virtual concerts in the country which featured all the topmost Ghanaian artistes.



Fameye, since his major breakthrough in 2019 has continued to be a household name. As usual, he was featured on majority Of “monster” hit songs under the year of review. He performed on Sarkodie’s Black Love-Virtual concert which is arguably the biggest musical concerts across the continent.