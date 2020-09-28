Music of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Fameye crowned 'Artiste of the Year' at the Western Music Awards

Ghanaian High-life singer, Fameye

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Peter Fameye Bozah, better known in showbiz as Fameye has been adjudged the ‘Artiste Of The Year’ at the fourth edition of the Western Music Awards 2020.



Apart from winning the ultimate award, the ‘Nothin I Get’ hitmaker was also crowned as the highlife artiste of the year.



The programme was packed with electrified performances from KK. Kabobo, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Ayesem, Nero X, Dopenation, Qwesi Flex, Tilly Mens, Kwabena Lyta, 4mula, Obuju Faya and Laami.



Below are the full winners of the 2020 Western Music Awards.



Gospel Song of the year-Po Kwabena Donko ft Jake On The Beat (Shine On Me)



Urban Gospel Song Of The Year- JooJo Eshun (Able God)



New Artiste Of The Year-Isaac K Dentu



Highlife Song Of The Year-Qwesi Flex (Chop life)



Reggae Dancehall Song Of The Year-Demzi (Burn Dem)



Female Artiste Of The Year-Naf Kassi



Hip Pop Song Of The Year-Bobo dada bee(oyalo)



Afropop Song Of The Year-king Poterz (tadi)



Best Music Video Of The Year-Weapon (wugum)



Best Producer Of The Year-Bodybeat



Highlife Artiste Of The Year-Fameye



Brass Band Group Of The Year-Evergreen Movement Band



Best Collaboration Of The Year- Tray Zee ft Kofi Kinaata (Oy3 Hit)



Best Group Of The Year- Dopenation



Most Popular Regional Song Of The Year- Aya Ramz (Abrabo)



Entertainment Review Review Show Of The Year (Best Fm)



Best Dj Of The Year -Dj Wasty Kay



Beat Hiplife Song Of The Year- Tray Zee ( Oy3 Hit)



Best Rapper Of The Year- Ayesem



Most Popular Ghanaian Song If The Year- Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)



Beat Hiplife Artiste Of The Year- Black Metal



Album Of The Year- John Paul



Life Time Achievement-KK Kabobo



Best Hip pop Artiste Of The Year- Abideen



Gospel Artiste Of The Year – SK Frimpong



Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year- Expo



Artiste Of The Year- Fameye.





