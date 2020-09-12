Entertainment of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Fameye, Quamina MP and Tulenkey ‘fight’ with birthday cake

Musicians Fameye, Quamina MP and Tulenkey

It was a ‘cake fight’ yesterday at the WatsUp TV studio when Fameye, Quamina MP and Tulenkey were given a birthday treat.



The three vibrant young talents who are among the current hottest musicians in the Ghana music industry share the same birthday (September 11).



Interestingly, the three have done collaborations and they were even nominated for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



They arrived at WatsUp TV studio on the Busia High Street in the afternoon, hit the set for the TV’s “Top 10 Countdown” show before their birthday celebration started.



Each of them seemed calm when the ceremony started, however, during the cutting of the cake, things turned nasty.



Their youthful exuberance took charge of the ceremony.





Fameye started the whole mess. He fired a piece of cake at Tulenkey and got a response instantly. Quamina MP tried swerving the fight but couldn’t escape.“Do the Dance” hitmaker Eddie Khae, “Don’t Be Late” hitmaker Kofi Mole and rising songstress Chayuta were present to surprise them.Fameye, Quamina MP and Tulenkey have been lucky this year. Aside churning out hits, they earned nominations at the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.Tulenkey and Fameye were both nominated for the “Best New Artiste of the Year” – which Fameye won. Fameye was also nominated for the “Highlife Song of the Year” and “Best Collaboration of the Year” with the remix of “Nothing I Get” featuring Kuami Eugene, Medikal and Article Wan.Quamina MP, on the other hand, was nominated for the four categories; “Highlife Song of the Year”, “Hiplife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year”, “Best Collaboration of the Year” and “Most Popular Song of the Year”. But, he lost all.